Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back in starting five
Valanciunas will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors continue to switch up their starting five on a near-nightly basis, particularly at the center spot, where Valanciunas has traded starts with Serge Ibaka. Nick Nurse will go with Valanciunas on Wednesday to match up with a pair of more traditional centers in Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len for Atlanta.
