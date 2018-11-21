Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back in starting five

Valanciunas will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors continue to switch up their starting five on a near-nightly basis, particularly at the center spot, where Valanciunas has traded starts with Serge Ibaka. Nick Nurse will go with Valanciunas on Wednesday to match up with a pair of more traditional centers in Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len for Atlanta.