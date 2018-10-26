Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back to starting Friday
Valanciunas will start at center in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
As expected, with the Mavericks boasting DeAndre Jordan in their starting frontcourt, the Raptors will elect to go away from their smaller starting five they've been using so far this season and use Valanciunas to match Jordan's size and physicality. With that, Serge Ibaka will come off the bench and will likely split time with starter Pascal Siakam should head coach Nick Nurse stick with larger lineups throughout the night, while Valanciunas should see a boost in usage.
