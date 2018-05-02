Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Beastly glass cleaning effort in Game 1 loss
Valanciunas had 21 points (7-19 FG), 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to Cleveland.
Valanciunas was a monster on the glass hauling down 21 rebounds in the losing effort. The playing time was also there for the big man as he racked up 34 minutes. Despite the gaudy stat line, Valanciunas missed some crucial baskets down the stretch as the Raptors lost what should have been a victorious effort. He is going to need to be better when close to the basket if the Raptors hope to get back home-court advantage.
