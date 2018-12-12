Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Big impact in limited minutes

Valanciunas totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in18 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 victory over the Clippers.

Valanciunas played just 18 minutes Tuesday but still managed to score 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He rattled off his first 12 points in quick succession, helping the Raptors to a 13 point half-time lead. The game was over before he had a chance to impact the game in the second-half leaving his owners just a little frustrated. Despite the ever-changing role, Valanciunas is still fine to roster in standard formats as long as you are prepared for some duds along the way.