Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks four shots in starting role

Valanciunas finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Suns.

Valanciunas started Friday and played well in his 24 minutes on the court. He continues to move in and out of the starting lineup depending on the matchup which has been somewhat frustrating for those that have him on their roster. Despite the capped playing time, Valanciunas consistently puts up solid numbers and it was no different here although the four blocks were a welcome bonus. If you have him on your roster, you simply accept that he is not going to eclipse 26 minutes very often and just hope he can keep up the impressive per minute production moving forward.