Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks four shots in starting role
Valanciunas finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Suns.
Valanciunas started Friday and played well in his 24 minutes on the court. He continues to move in and out of the starting lineup depending on the matchup which has been somewhat frustrating for those that have him on their roster. Despite the capped playing time, Valanciunas consistently puts up solid numbers and it was no different here although the four blocks were a welcome bonus. If you have him on your roster, you simply accept that he is not going to eclipse 26 minutes very often and just hope he can keep up the impressive per minute production moving forward.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 23 points in 17 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moves back to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back to starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double off bench•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times