Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Bounces back with 21 points
Valanciunas recorded 21 points (6-8 FG, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans.
After averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds since his return from injury on October 30th, Valanciunas seemed to return to form on Wednesday, although he was out-rebounded by point guard Kyle Lowry in the contest. He's largely been a fantasy disappointment even without the injury that sidelined him for four games, and his DFS salary has slid down steadily as a result. His good outings are too sporadic to be counted on in DFS contests but he can fill a spot on seasonal benches in hopes that he will right the ship.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another single-digit scoring effort•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 21 points, 10 boards in 24 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns from injury Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Says he will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Remains out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...