Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Bounces back with 21 points

Valanciunas recorded 21 points (6-8 FG, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans.

After averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds since his return from injury on October 30th, Valanciunas seemed to return to form on Wednesday, although he was out-rebounded by point guard Kyle Lowry in the contest. He's largely been a fantasy disappointment even without the injury that sidelined him for four games, and his DFS salary has slid down steadily as a result. His good outings are too sporadic to be counted on in DFS contests but he can fill a spot on seasonal benches in hopes that he will right the ship.