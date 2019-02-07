Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play Thursday

Valanciunas (thumb) will play in Thursday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It had been anticipated that Valanciunas was close to making a return after nearly a two-month absence with dislocated left thumb, and now the big man has officially been given clearance. Given the length of time he spent on the sideline, chances are Valanciunas will be limited in his return to action, but any minutes he plays off the bench are going to cut into those of Greg Monroe, and Monroe could ultimately find himself out of the team's rotation this season.