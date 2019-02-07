Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play Thursday
Valanciunas (thumb) will play in Thursday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It had been anticipated that Valanciunas was close to making a return after nearly a two-month absence with dislocated left thumb, and now the big man has officially been given clearance. Given the length of time he spent on the sideline, chances are Valanciunas will be limited in his return to action, but any minutes he plays off the bench are going to cut into those of Greg Monroe, and Monroe could ultimately find himself out of the team's rotation this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Officially listed as doubtful•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Could play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Inching closer to return•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Gets in some practice work•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...