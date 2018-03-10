Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Collects double-double Friday
Valanciunas scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win against Houston.
For the second straight game, Valanciunas has collected a double-double. In addition, the center has also scored in double figures in six straight games. Altogether, Valanciunas is averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds during this span. As of late, he has become a steady scorer in Toronto's frontcourt as well as a capable rebounder.
