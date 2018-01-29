Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Collects double-double Sunday

Valanciunas totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Lakers.

This is a typical stat line for the big man: doesn't get the minutes he deserves, yet posts enough points and grabs enough rebounds to earn the double-double. He now has three in a row and will look to keep the production going moving forward.