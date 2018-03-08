Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Collects double-double Wednesday
Valanciunas scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime win against Detroit.
For the second time in three games, Valanciunas rebounded his way to a double-double. Over his last five games, the center has also scored in double figures, leading to an average of 13.8 points in addition to 8.0 rebounds. This season, Valanciunas has remained consistent with his previous three seasons by averaging at least 12 points. Also, he has averaged at least 8 rebounds per game for the fifth straight season as of now. Altogether, Valanciunas remains a consistent scorer and rebounder for Toronto.
