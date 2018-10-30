Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all
Valanciunas will be available off the bench after it was initially reported that he'd start, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
It's unclear if the Raptors were trying to implement a bit of trickery or if there was a bit of misinformation, but it's Serge Ibaka who ultimately ended up drawing the start. Valanciunas and Ibaka figure to continue to battle each other for a spot in the starting five going forward.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moves back to bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Back to starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Saturday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...