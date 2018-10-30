Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes off bench after all

Valanciunas will be available off the bench after it was initially reported that he'd start, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

It's unclear if the Raptors were trying to implement a bit of trickery or if there was a bit of misinformation, but it's Serge Ibaka who ultimately ended up drawing the start. Valanciunas and Ibaka figure to continue to battle each other for a spot in the starting five going forward.