Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Friday

Valanciunas will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

With Serge Ibaka healthy and returning to the starting five, Valanciunas will go to the bench. He's averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists across 19.4 minutes.

