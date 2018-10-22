Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Monday
Valanciunas will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka have alternated starts at center through the first four games of the season, with Ibaka getting the nod Monday. Valanciunas is averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes per game this season.
