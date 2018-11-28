Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Tuesday
Valanciunas will come off the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse continues to tinker with the center spot based on matchup, and he seems to feel Serge Ibaka makes for a better starter than Valanciunas against Marc Gasol. In 12 games as a reserve this season, Valanciunas has averaged 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.5 minutes.
