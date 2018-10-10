Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Wednesday

Valanciunas is coming off the bench Wednesday against Brooklyn, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas has started one of three preseason appearances, and it remains unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup come the regular season. In his three exhibition contests, he's averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 18.5 minutes.

