Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Contributes 16 points in loss

Valanciunas totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.

Valanciunas' final line was a somewhat unusual one by his standards, considering he's typically much more active on the glass and somewhat less productive on the scoreboard. Nevertheless, the offensive surge did represent an extension of a recent trend, as the big man has now produced three straight double-digit scoring efforts and seven in his last nine games. Valanciunas also has four double-doubles over the latter span, but his season averages in scoring (11.0), rebounds (7.6) remain below the numbers he's generated over each of the last three campaigns.