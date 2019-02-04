Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Could play Tuesday

Coach Nick Nurse said Monday that the Raptors expect to have Valanciunas (thumb) back sometime during their upcoming, three-game road trip, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The big man has been out since mid-December with a left thumb injury, but he returned to full practice last week and could be back on the floor as soon as Tuesday night in Philadelphia. If Valanciunas doesn't play Tuesday, then he'd likely be back Thursday in Atlanta or Saturday in New York before the Raptors head back to Toronto for a pair of home games before the All-Star break.