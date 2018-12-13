Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb

Valanciunas will not return to Wednesday's game against the Warriors after suffering a dislocated left thumb, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas suffered the injury in the first half of the contest when he was fouled. He looked to be in serious pain and went directly to the locker room. The Raptors haven't indicated how much time Valanciunas will miss, if any, but for the time being, he should be viewed as questionable at best for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.