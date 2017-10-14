Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's preseason finale

Valanciunas scored 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Bulls.

The big man appears to be more than ready for the regular season, which will begin for the Raptors next Thursday at home against the Bulls once again. Valanciunas is a nightly double-double threat when his court time isn't undercut by the Raptors going with a smaller lineup, but his overall production is likely to remain vaguely disappointing.