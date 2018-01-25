Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Valanciunas scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 win over the Hawks.

Coach Dwane Casey gave his starters plenty of rest in an easy victory, otherwise Valanciunas might have posted an even bigger line against an overmatched Atlanta frontcourt. It's his sixth double-double through 12 games in January, but the big Lithuanian's court time and production remain frustratingly inconsistent from game to game.