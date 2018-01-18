Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Valanciunas scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 96-91 win over the Pistons.
The game became something of a throwback as both Valanciunas and Andre Drummond posted big lines as they went at each other in the paint, but the Toronto center ended up getting more support from his teammates. Valanciunas now has 11 double-doubles on the season, including four in his last seven games while averaging 14.4 points and 11.0 boards over that stretch, but his minutes and game-to-game production remain highly dependent on the matchup.
