Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double off bench
Valanciunas scored 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-106 win over the Hornets.
It was the 26-year-old's best performance so far this season, although Serge Ibaka saw a little more court time and also put together a strong stat line (15 points, eight boards) while getting the start at center. Valanciunas has yet to play more than 20 minutes in a game, and while he's still getting looks in the starting five, his overall role in the Toronto lineup just isn't large enough right now to provide him with consistent fantasy value in most formats, despite his numbers Monday against a weak Charlotte frontcourt.
