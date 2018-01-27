Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Friday

Valanciunas scored 28 points (12-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 97-93 loss to the Jazz.

Although he played under 30 minutes, Valanciunas collected a solid stat line in his minutes. He shot 16 field-goal attempts and connected on 75 percent of them, being the biggest contributor on the Raptors offense. He has the potential to put up similar stat lines on any night, but he's at a best third in the pecking order on opportunities behind the two players in the backcourt, which limits his upside to mostly rebounds, and points given an efficient outing like Friday's game.