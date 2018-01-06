Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Friday

Valanciunas contributed 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Friday's 129-110 victory over the Bucks.

Valanciunas hasn't played over 20 minutes in each of the last three games, but this is the first game of the three in which he dominated on a per-minute basis. His double-double Friday night is his third in the last six games, but it's hard to know what to expect from him given the plethora of options and limited minutes.