Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss
Valanciunas managed 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Valanciunas now has five straight double-doubles, although Saturday's minutes total was his lowest since Game 4 of the first-round series against the Wizards.The 25-year-old big man has been a steady force on both the scoreboard and glass throughout the playoffs, and his contributions figure to once again be pivotal to the Raptors' hopes in Monday's critical Game 4.
