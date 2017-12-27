Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in loss
Valanciunas finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 98-93 loss to Dallas.
Valanciunas recorded his fourth double-double in the last eight games as the Raptors fell to Dallas in a disappointing loss. He has had somewhat of a resurgence lately, scoring in double-figures in six of the last eight games. There remains some concern around his minutes from one game to the next, and these seem to be reliant on the individual matchup. This makes him frustrating to own, but still worthy of a roster spot in most leagues because of his upside when he plays 24+ minutes.
