Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in narrow victory

Valanciunas tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

Valanciunas enjoyed one of his more prolific offensive nights of the season, and he's now posted at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The six-year veteran has been able to take advantage of favorable center matchups over the last two nights while facing the Clippers and Suns, but he also has gone through multi-game stretches with single-digit scoring totals, although playing time limitations have been a factor in most of those contests as well. With three other strong scoring options in the form of DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka on the first unit, Valanciunas' offensive contributions are likely to fluctuate at times.