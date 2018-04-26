Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in win over Wizards
Valanciunas totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.
Valanciunas was handed his largest workload of the series and responded with his second double-double as he led the team in rebounding. He struggled a bit offensively, but he still finished fourth on the team in scoring and has averaged 14.5 points per game since a nine-point series opener. Valanciunas' strong play gives the Raps another dimension on the inside, and he'll look to put on a similar performance Friday in Game 6.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays just 15 minutes in loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores team-high 25 points Monday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will return to lineup Monday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Sitting out for rest Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 rebounds in Friday win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....