Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in win over Wizards

Valanciunas totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.

Valanciunas was handed his largest workload of the series and responded with his second double-double as he led the team in rebounding. He struggled a bit offensively, but he still finished fourth on the team in scoring and has averaged 14.5 points per game since a nine-point series opener. Valanciunas' strong play gives the Raps another dimension on the inside, and he'll look to put on a similar performance Friday in Game 6.