Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles off bench in win

Valanciunas generated 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in the Raptors' 114-110 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Just another ultra-efficient performance from Valanciunas, who continues to do more with less playing time than at any other point in his career. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-low 19.0 minutes per game, yet he currently boasts a career high in points with 13.4 per contest. Valanciunas continues to alternate starts with Serge Ibaka, but he's still posted 10 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts despite not logging more than 22 minutes in any game yet this season.