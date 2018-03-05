Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double doubles Sunday

Valanciunas scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Hornets.

Valanciunas continues to be a force in the middle for the Raptors, having his way in the paint and being able to stretch the floor and score when needed. The only worry with Valanciunas is his lack of ability to get to the line, which as a big man, is rather surprising. He is more of a finesse and perimeter scorer, but if he can develop more chances from the line, where he thrives, he can consistently post near 20-point totals.