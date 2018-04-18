Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Tuesday
Valanciunas registered 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 win over the Wizards.
In his typical fashion, Valanciunas broke out in Game 2 with a monster double-double in very few minutes on the court. He shot the ball with ease on the offensive end while collecting 13 defensive rebounds, as he limited the amount of second-chance opportunities the Wizards saw. Valanciunas will remain a big part of the game plan going forward in the postseason, and games like Tuesday night's is encouraging for the Raptor's hopes.
