Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Tuesday
Valanciunas contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
Valanciunas feasts on smaller opposing lineups due to his stature, but what makes him tough to guard is his offensive ability from inside and outside. Teams will have to contain him on the offensive glass as well as pressure him when he expands the floor on the offensive end come the postseason.
