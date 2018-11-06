Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Draws start vs. Jazz

Valanciunas will start at center Monday against Utah, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Valanciunas will be asked to defend Rudy Gobert of the Jazz, as he'll begin the game at center over Serge Ibaka. Through 10 games this year, Valanciunas is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over 18.7 minutes per contest.