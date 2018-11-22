Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops team-high 24 points Wednesday

Valanciunas totaled 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Hawks.

Since Valanciunas continues to swap starts at center with Serge Ibaka, it's tough to predict his minutes count going forward. His inconsistency can be attributed to how the team manages his playing time, but he is a near-lock for a double-double when he gets his share of minutes.