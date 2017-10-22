Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with sprained ankle

Valanciunas sprained his left ankle during Saturday's game against the 76ers and won't return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Valanciunas had five points (2-4 FG) and four rebounds in 15 minutes before getting tangled up with Dario Saric and injuring himself. While he was initially able to stay in the game, the big man exited to the locker room after shooting his free throws. Consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, though there should be a clearer idea regarding his status once he's further evaluated Sunday. Lucas Nogueira started the second half in his place, while Jakob Poeltl could also see some extra run in his absence.