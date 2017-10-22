Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with sprained ankle
Valanciunas sprained his left ankle during Saturday's game against the 76ers and won't return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Valanciunas had five points (2-4 FG) and four rebounds in 15 minutes before getting tangled up with Dario Saric and injuring himself. While he was initially able to stay in the game, the big man exited to the locker room after shooting his free throws. Consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, though there should be a clearer idea regarding his status once he's further evaluated Sunday. Lucas Nogueira started the second half in his place, while Jakob Poeltl could also see some extra run in his absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Monster double-double Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's preseason finale•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Solid effort in Thursday's loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies efficient 11 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Shoots efficiently Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start at center Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....