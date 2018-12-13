Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer

Valanciunas exited Wednesday's game against the Warriors with an apparent left hand injury, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas was fouled by Draymond Green on a spin through the lane and appeared to be in serious pain while nursing his left hand. He eventually headed to the locker room with a trainer and should be considered questionable to return.

