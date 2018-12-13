Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer
Valanciunas exited Wednesday's game against the Warriors with an apparent left hand injury, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas was fouled by Draymond Green on a spin through the lane and appeared to be in serious pain while nursing his left hand. He eventually headed to the locker room with a trainer and should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Big impact in limited minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 26 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.