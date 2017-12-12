Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Explodes for season-best effort
Valanciunas posted 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT, 6-6 FT) and 15 rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.
Valanciunas thrived down low in a matchup against a porous Clipper frontcourt, posting season-best totals in points and rebounds. The six-year veteran had posted single-digit totals in both categories in three straight games prior to Monday, so the surge was particularly unexpected. Valanciunas' offensive contributions have been difficult to predict this season, so this effort, while encouraging, isn't necessarily indicative of a long-term trend.
