Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Gets in some practice work

Valanciunas (thumb) was spotted at practice Saturday using his left hand in drills, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Based on the video relayed from Grange, Valanciunas' activity was contained to one-on-one half-court work, so the expectation remains that he won't be ready to play until shortly before or after the All-Star break. That said, it's encouraging that Valanciunas is at least comfortable enough using his surgically repaired hand to shoot when he posts up. Valanciunas has been sidelined since Dec. 12 with the injury, which has created a rotation spot for Greg Monroe as the second-unit center and has allowed starter Serge Ibaka to benefit from an uptick in playing time.