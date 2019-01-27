Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Gets in some practice work
Valanciunas (thumb) was spotted at practice Saturday using his left hand in drills, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Based on the video relayed from Grange, Valanciunas' activity was contained to one-on-one half-court work, so the expectation remains that he won't be ready to play until shortly before or after the All-Star break. That said, it's encouraging that Valanciunas is at least comfortable enough using his surgically repaired hand to shoot when he posts up. Valanciunas has been sidelined since Dec. 12 with the injury, which has created a rotation spot for Greg Monroe as the second-unit center and has allowed starter Serge Ibaka to benefit from an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out at least another four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Big impact in limited minutes•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....