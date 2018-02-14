Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 10 boards in win
Valanciunas scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along wth 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 win over the HEat.
Valanciunas didn't have a huge night but he's doing just enough to help the Raptors out in all the right ways this season. He's come through with some big games when the backcourt has struggled and has put up double-digit rebounds in six of his last ten games. He's far from the best big man in the league, but he's a decent source of rebounds in roto leagues and can be a great DFS value play.
