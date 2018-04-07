Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 rebounds in Friday win
Valanciunas produced eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one blocked shot in 22 minutes during Friday's 92-73 win over the Pacers.
While it was a below-average scoring night for the big man, he did manage to collect double-digit rebounds, which he's accomplished in four of his last six games. Nw that the Raptors have clinched the top spot in the East, it's likely that you'll see more of Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira as they rest the first unit for the playoff run.
