Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs season-high 16 boards Sunday

Valanciunas scored 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 win over the Kings.

Even with Serge Ibaka (knee) sidelined, Valanciunas' workload didn't increase, but he did set a new season high in boards while recording his fifth double-double of the year and third in the last four games. The 25-year-old's production will remain matchup-dependent, but the Raptors' remaining schedule in December -- which includes back-to-back games against the Sixers and tilts against the Mavs and Hawks -- sets up well for Valanciunas to have a strong finish to 2017.