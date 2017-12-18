Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs season-high 16 boards Sunday
Valanciunas scored 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 win over the Kings.
Even with Serge Ibaka (knee) sidelined, Valanciunas' workload didn't increase, but he did set a new season high in boards while recording his fifth double-double of the year and third in the last four games. The 25-year-old's production will remain matchup-dependent, but the Raptors' remaining schedule in December -- which includes back-to-back games against the Sixers and tilts against the Mavs and Hawks -- sets up well for Valanciunas to have a strong finish to 2017.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in narrow victory•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Explodes for season-best effort•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Bounces back with 21 points•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another single-digit scoring effort•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 21 points, 10 boards in 24 minutes•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns from injury Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...