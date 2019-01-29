Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Inching closer to return
Valanciunas (thumb) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas has been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a dislocated left thumb, though he's finally nearing a return to action. The big man was able to practice without a splint Tuesday, and while he remains without a concrete timetable for his return, it sounds like he could be back sometime next week if all goes well. In the meantime, Serge Ibaka and Greg Monroe should continue to see the bulk of playing time at center for Toronto.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Gets in some practice work•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out at least another four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out three-to-four weeks•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Out four weeks following surgery•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Dislocates thumb•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Exits with trainer•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...