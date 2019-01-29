Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Inching closer to return

Valanciunas (thumb) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas has been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a dislocated left thumb, though he's finally nearing a return to action. The big man was able to practice without a splint Tuesday, and while he remains without a concrete timetable for his return, it sounds like he could be back sometime next week if all goes well. In the meantime, Serge Ibaka and Greg Monroe should continue to see the bulk of playing time at center for Toronto.