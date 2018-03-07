Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Inefficient shooting Tuesday
Valanciunas scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 win over the Hawks.
Valanciunas did his part Tuesday night, albeit he needed more shots to get his usual stat line due to poor shooting on the night. He played his usual amount of minutes and should bounce back shooting on Wednesday against the Pistons.
