Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double in Sunday's win
Valanciunas scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 win over the Hornets.
Were it not for the blowout nature of the contest, Valanciunas might have played enough minutes to snag his 17th double-double of the season and eighth in the last 13 games. He's averaging 15.0 points, 9.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and while the Raptors' frontcourt rotation puts a cap on his court time -- he's played 30 minutes only once in those 13 games -- the 25-year-old is finding a way to be productive.
