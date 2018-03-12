Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double
Valanciunas scored 17 points (4-6 FG, 9-10 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.
Valanciunas dominated in side in this one, leading the team in scoring thanks to an efficient night from the floor and at the line. He would've easily enjoyed a bigger night, but his team enjoyed a comfortable lead for much of the day and limited his playing time. Valanciunas narrowly missed his fourth double-double in the last five and will look to exploit a soft Nets frontcourt on Tuesday.
