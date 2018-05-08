Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads the way with 18 points in 16 minutes

Valanciunas totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

Valanciunas moved to the bench for Tuesday's must-win game and despite seeing just 16 minutes of playing time, he still managed to lead the team in scoring with 18 points to go along with three blocks. His role continues to be frustrating for both he and his fantasy owners and should he return to the Raptors next season, it is hard to see anything changing. Perhaps a new destination would land him in a more consistent role but only time will tell.