Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads way with 26 points Tuesday

Valanciunas totaled 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 win over the Nets.

Valanciunas took control of the offense Tuesday night, hoisting up seven more shots than any other Raptor and leading the way in points and rebounds. He continues his hot streak of late, double-doubling in four of the last six games.