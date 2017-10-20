Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Monster double-double Thursday
Valanciunas finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Bulls.
Valanciunas took just 8.8 shots across 25.8 minutes per game last season, so Thursday's high-volume effort certainly comes as a surprise. Though it was against the Bulls, who lack great talent, it was still against Robin Lopez, a notably solid defender at the position.
