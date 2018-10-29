Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moves back to bench
Valanciunas will come off the bench Monday against the Bucks.
Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka have rotated in and out of the starting lineup this season and apparently coach Nick Nurse likes the idea of rolling with Ibaka as a starter in this particular matchup. This trend will likely continue throughout the season, but Valanciunas' playing time has still remained steady at roughly 19 minutes per game over six contests this season.
