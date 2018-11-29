Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench

Valanciunas will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as the Raptors continue to handle their starting center spot on a matchup basis. Nick Nurse will turn back to Serge Ibaka to go up against the Warriors' front line after Valanciunas got the start Tuesday versus Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories